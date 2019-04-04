Dr. Ronald Martin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Martin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.
Locations
Flint Foot & Ankle2329 Stonebridge Dr Bldg E, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Hurley Medical Center
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor that listened and took his time. He was able to figure out what was wrong with me that 2 other podiatrists couldn't figure out. He did surgery and I am fully recovered pain free
About Dr. Ronald Martin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1295762888
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Michigan State University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
