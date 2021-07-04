Dr. Ronald Manzanero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manzanero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Manzanero, MD
Dr. Ronald Manzanero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
- 1 2225 E Randol Mill Rd Ste 400, Arlington, TX 76011 Directions (512) 876-2267
Immaculate Conception Health Services LLC1217 Florida Dr Ste 111, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-5048
I was a patient of Dr. Manzanero’s over 20 years ago. My minister was researching doctors trying to help me find out what was going on with me physically. We felt like it was thyroid related given my symptoms and had been trying to do natural things to help it. Upon my first visit to Dr. Manzanero I found him very personable and thorough. He asked all the right questions and answered all of mine. By the end of the appointment he had determined what kind of thyroid condition, according to my symptoms and had given me ways to start treating it. However, he also did the necessary testings so he would be able to treat my issues 100% accurately. I live in Waco, so by the time I had traveled home the 100+ miles I got a call from his nurse (this was pre cellular days) telling me to disregard the recommended treatment because my symptoms and appearance indicated one type of thyroid disorder but my test showed that I had the opposite thyroid disorder! I happily traveled to Austin for years!
About Dr. Ronald Manzanero, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1215146824
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
