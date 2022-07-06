Dr. Ronald Magee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Magee, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Magee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Elkview General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Norman Regional Hospital, Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.
Locations
Crescent Infectious Diseases Pllc5224 E I 240 SERVICE RD, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 628-6487
Ohh Rural Clinics LLC - Ada1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
- Elkview General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Northeastern Health System Sequoyah
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had an emergency aortal aneurysm repair. Dr. Magee is the most amazing doctor I’ve ever dealt with. Kind, personable and so capable. Six stars from us!!!
About Dr. Ronald Magee, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013918317
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University/Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brown University Affiliated Hospitals/Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University Affiliated Hospitals
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
