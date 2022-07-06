Overview

Dr. Ronald Magee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Elkview General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Norman Regional Hospital, Northeastern Health System Sequoyah and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee.



Dr. Magee works at Oklahoma Heart Hospital Physicians in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Ada, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.