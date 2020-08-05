Dr. Ronald Magat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Magat, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Magat, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Locations
Ronald Magat MD LLC3830 Windermere Pkwy Ste 304, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 680-3972
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Magat was warm yet very professional and knowledgeable. I have recommended him to other health care professionals for their referral lists.
About Dr. Ronald Magat, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1750448775
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Magat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Magat accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Magat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Magat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magat.
