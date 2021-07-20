Overview

Dr. Ronald Macintyre, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Macintyre works at Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.