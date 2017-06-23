Dr. Maceyko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Maceyko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Maceyko, MD is a Dermatologist in Aspinwall, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Fox Chapel Dermatology241 Freeport Rd Ste 7, Aspinwall, PA 15215 Directions (412) 784-1606
Agh Dermatology490 E North Ave Ste 107, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Agh Dermatology970 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 325-5010Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Groff Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine4815 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 784-1606
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maceyko was extremely courteous, professional and thorough in both his examination and treatment of my scalp and face condition. Having been treated by other dermatologists in the past, I would rate Dr. Marceyko as truly exceptional in his manner and treatment. Based on the successful outcome of my visit, I wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone seeking dermatological care.
About Dr. Ronald Maceyko, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417030560
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maceyko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maceyko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maceyko has seen patients for Cold Sore, Folliculitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maceyko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Maceyko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maceyko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maceyko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maceyko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.