Overview

Dr. Ronald Luethke, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Luethke works at United Hospital Center - Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Weston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.