Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Cepero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Lopez-Cepero works at
Locations
-
1
Hca Houston Healthcare Southeast4000 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 359-2000
-
2
Sweetwater OB GYN Associates16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lopez-Cepero?
Very Excellent, Profesional, Very Nice and would recomend to others 100%
About Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1043517998
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez-Cepero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez-Cepero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez-Cepero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez-Cepero works at
Dr. Lopez-Cepero has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Cepero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez-Cepero speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Cepero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Cepero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Cepero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Cepero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.