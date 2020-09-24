See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pasadena, TX
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Lopez-Cepero works at Remington Lee in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hca Houston Healthcare Southeast
    4000 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77504
    Sweetwater OB GYN Associates
    16545 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Chlamydia Infections
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ectopic Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Endometriosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Diabetes
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Abscess
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 24, 2020
    Very Excellent, Profesional, Very Nice and would recomend to others 100%
    Alba — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    13 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1043517998
    Education & Certifications

    University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
    UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Lopez-Cepero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez-Cepero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Cepero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lopez-Cepero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopez-Cepero has seen patients for Trichomoniasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez-Cepero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez-Cepero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez-Cepero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez-Cepero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez-Cepero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

