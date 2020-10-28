Dr. Ronald Lohner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lohner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Lohner, MD
Dr. Ronald Lohner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Lohner Plastic Surgery919 Conestoga Rd Ste 200, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 519-0600
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
Pre and post surgical visits were excellent. Staff very professional and always available to answer your questions. Very pleased with my surgical procedure and outcome!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Hartford Hospital
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Dartmouth College
