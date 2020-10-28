Overview

Dr. Ronald Lohner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.



Dr. Lohner works at Lohner Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.