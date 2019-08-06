See All Family Doctors in Daytona Beach, FL
Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO

General Medical Practice
2.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Lippmann works at Vitas Healthcare Corporation of Florida in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vitas Healthcare Corporation of Florida
    2381 Mason Ave Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 366-6100
  2. 2
    Ron Lippmann D.O., P.A.
    402 Seabreeze Blvd Ste 4, Daytona Beach, FL 32118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 846-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Penile Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lippmann?

    Aug 06, 2019
    Dr. Lippmann is one of the most compassionate doctors that I have ever met. He moved away from my area if he were still here he would absolutely still be my doctor.
    Jo Ann Peterson — Aug 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lippmann to family and friends

    Dr. Lippmann's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lippmann

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO.

    About Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO

    Specialties
    • General Medical Practice
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811041569
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippmann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lippmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippmann works at Vitas Healthcare Corporation of Florida in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lippmann’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippmann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Lippmann, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.