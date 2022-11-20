Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Dr. Linehan works at
Locations
Precision Pain Care1533 Election House Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband experienced agonizing pain that no one could diagnose/treat. Dr. Linehan was able to thoroughly explore available possibilities and Resolved my husband’s pain. We went from 2 years of no life to living again. We can’t begin to express the wonderful care he has received.
About Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013917426
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- The Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- 1984
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Linehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linehan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linehan works at
Dr. Linehan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.