Overview

Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Linehan works at Precision Pain Care in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.