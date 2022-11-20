See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lancaster, OH
Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (70)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.

Dr. Linehan works at Precision Pain Care in Lancaster, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Pain Care
    1533 Election House Rd NW, Lancaster, OH 43130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 689-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Fairfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 20, 2022
    My husband experienced agonizing pain that no one could diagnose/treat. Dr. Linehan was able to thoroughly explore available possibilities and Resolved my husband’s pain. We went from 2 years of no life to living again. We can’t begin to express the wonderful care he has received.
    Janet Jones — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013917426
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Jewish Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
• 1984
    • 1984
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Linehan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linehan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Linehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linehan works at Precision Pain Care in Lancaster, OH. View the full address on Dr. Linehan’s profile.

    Dr. Linehan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linehan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Linehan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linehan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

