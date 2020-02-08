See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ronald Lincow, DO

Pain Medicine
3.5 (16)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Lincow, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital and Phoenixville Hospital.

Dr. Lincow works at Pinnacle Pain Management in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Reading, PA, Phoenixville, PA, Pottsville, PA and Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pinnacle Pain LLC
    2701 Holme Ave Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 338-1811
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Ridgewood Orthopaedic Specialists
    2201 Ridgewood Rd Ste 200, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 375-6226
    PMA Medical Specialists LLC
    826 Main St Ste 100, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 933-8484
    Herbert L Kunkle MD PC
    48 Tunnel Rd Ste 202, Pottsville, PA 17901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 373-9631
    100 Arrandale Blvd Ste 105, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 338-1811

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brandywine Hospital
  • Phoenixville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Lincow was attentive and pleasant. His staff was excellent. I would not hesitate to be treated by him again if need be in the future.
    Dolly — Feb 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Lincow, DO
    About Dr. Ronald Lincow, DO

    • Pain Medicine
    • English
    • 1659384014
    Education & Certifications

    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lincow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lincow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lincow has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lincow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lincow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lincow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lincow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lincow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

