Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA.
Locations
Brad W. Ruetenik Dpm Inc.1011 Devonshire Dr Ste F, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1890
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lieberman is excellent, provides top-notch care. He is sensitive and aware of special problems related to cerebral palsy. Prescribed and fitted a Richie brace for my left leg. Wait time is minimal.
About Dr. Ronald Lieberman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1811986599
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.