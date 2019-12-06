Overview

Dr. Ronald Lewis Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Lewis Jr works at Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.