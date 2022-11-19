Dr. Ronald Levit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Levit, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Levit, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond Hill, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Richmond Hill1203 Gandy Dancer, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 302-0976Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - SouthCoast Medical Office1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 1, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 302-0974MondayClosedTuesday1:00pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:00pm - 4:30pmThursday1:00pm - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Chatham Orthopaedic Associates - Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy4425 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 302-0975Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Levit, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University of Texas Health Science Center|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levit has seen patients for Steroid Injection, Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Levit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levit.
