Dr. Ronald Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from Mt. Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.
Locations
Champaign Dental Group6400 W Newberry Rd Ste 302, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 508-6602Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My first colonoscopy with this practice. Dr Lee was friendly, professional and knowledgeable. Their prep was much friendlier to my body than previous doctors. I checked in at 6:45am for and 8am procedure and was in the car heading home by 9! I called after hours that night for my fever and a different doctor called back within 10 minutes-was caring and answered all my questions. He even called back at 8am the next day to check on me! WOW!!
About Dr. Ronald Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mt. Sinai School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.