Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Uropartners LLC1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 200, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 823-3185
Uropartners, LLC900 Rand Rd Ste 120, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 823-3185
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and highly knowledgeable Doctor
About Dr. Ronald Lee, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1023091667
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.