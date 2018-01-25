Overview

Dr. Ronald Lederman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Lederman works at Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Bingham Farms, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.