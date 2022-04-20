Overview

Dr. Ronald Lather, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They completed their residency with Albany Med Center Hospital



Dr. Lather works at CCHC Creekside Primary Care in New Bern, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.