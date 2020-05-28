Overview

Dr. Ronald Lane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Asheville Head Neck/Ear Surgeon in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.