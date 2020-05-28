See All Otolaryngologists in Asheville, NC
Dr. Ronald Lane, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Lane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lane works at Asheville Head Neck/Ear Surgeon in Asheville, NC with other offices in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Tonsillectomy, Chronic Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asheville Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons PA
    1065 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 254-3577
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Mission Hospital
    509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 213-1111
    1365 7th Ave E, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 698-2350
    Mission Children's Specialists
    5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 213-0740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital
  • Transylvania Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tonsillectomy
Chronic Sinusitis
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Treatment frequency



Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2020
    Have been Dr Lanes patient for years now. Mostly for ears, especially cleaning, but also for upper respiratory, hearing, etc. Typical visit is: ear wax removal, maybe sinus check. I never wait too long. He comes in, cheerful, ready to go but also to chat. We share some common outside interests, he never forgets. His treatment is effective, circumspect and current: I cannot take ear washing, he never has to be reminded re suction. He answers other questions, we exchange chat about outside interests, shake hands (before pandemic), and part ways cordially. And I always feel 50% better than just with the physical help—as if Ive been helped by a good friend. Need ENT? Dr Lane is the best.
    Greg Forsythe — May 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ronald Lane, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609988997
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • St Elizabeth Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
