Dr. Ronald Lane, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lane, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Transylvania Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Asheville Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons PA1065 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 254-3577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 213-1111
- 3 1365 7th Ave E, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 698-2350
Mission Children's Specialists5 MEDICAL PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 213-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Transylvania Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have been Dr Lanes patient for years now. Mostly for ears, especially cleaning, but also for upper respiratory, hearing, etc. Typical visit is: ear wax removal, maybe sinus check. I never wait too long. He comes in, cheerful, ready to go but also to chat. We share some common outside interests, he never forgets. His treatment is effective, circumspect and current: I cannot take ear washing, he never has to be reminded re suction. He answers other questions, we exchange chat about outside interests, shake hands (before pandemic), and part ways cordially. And I always feel 50% better than just with the physical help—as if Ive been helped by a good friend. Need ENT? Dr Lane is the best.
About Dr. Ronald Lane, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- St Elizabeth Hosp
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
