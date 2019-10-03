Dr. Ronald Lands, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lands is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Lands, MD
Dr. Ronald Lands, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
University Cancer Specialists1926 Alcoa Hwy Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8780
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8780
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Land's is very compassionate. He cares about his patients. He will keep working until he finds the problem. We are so thankful we were sent to him.
About Dr. Ronald Lands, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lands has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lands accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lands has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lands has seen patients for Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lands on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lands. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lands.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lands, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lands appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.