Dr. Ronald Lands, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Lands works at University Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.