Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Lakatos works at
Locations
1
Oss Health1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 848-4800
2
Orthopaedic Hospital1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 718-2000
3
Mechanicsburg Office856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 730-7099
4
Retired4995 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 734-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Memorial
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lakados looked after me like I was his only patient.
About Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1093771123
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- Hahnemann University
- Penn State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakatos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakatos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakatos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakatos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.