Overview

Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Lakatos works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.