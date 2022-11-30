See All Spine Surgeons in York, PA
Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Lakatos works at OSS Health in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Dublin, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oss Health
    1855 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 848-4800
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Hospital
    1861 Powder Mill Rd, York, PA 17402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 718-2000
  3. 3
    Mechanicsburg Office
    856 Century Dr, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 730-7099
  4. 4
    Retired
    4995 Bradenton Ave, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 734-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Memorial
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Lakados looked after me like I was his only patient.
    Kimberly A Love — Nov 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD
    About Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093771123
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Medical Center
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Lakatos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakatos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakatos has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakatos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakatos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

