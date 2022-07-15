See All Psychiatrists in Pompano Beach, FL
Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Kurlander works at Ronald H Kurlander MD PA in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ronald H Kurlander MD
    150 E Sample Rd Ste 100, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 786-2255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Kurlander is very knowledgeable and has great situational awareness
    Kia Thurber — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912010075
    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurlander works at Ronald H Kurlander MD PA in Pompano Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kurlander’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurlander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurlander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

