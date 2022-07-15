Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurlander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pompano Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kurlander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ronald H Kurlander MD150 E Sample Rd Ste 100, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 786-2255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurlander?
Dr. Kurlander is very knowledgeable and has great situational awareness
About Dr. Ronald Kurlander, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1912010075
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurlander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurlander accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurlander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurlander works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurlander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurlander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurlander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurlander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.