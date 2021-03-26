See All Ophthalmologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kuffel Jr works at Retina Specialists in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Retina Specialists
    5656 S Staples St Ste 230, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-0500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Wait times can be long, but that is because he will spend whatever time is necessary for the patients care.
    — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801895107
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Kuffel Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuffel Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuffel Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuffel Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuffel Jr works at Retina Specialists in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kuffel Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Kuffel Jr has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuffel Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuffel Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuffel Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuffel Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuffel Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

