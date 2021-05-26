Overview

Dr. Ronald Kristensen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Kristensen works at St. Luke's Children's Treasure Valley Pediatric in Boise, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.