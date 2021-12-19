Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Samuel W Criswell MD1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 432-5444
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I am a 35 year old female who saw Dr. Krisch for depression. He is professional, and caring. His use of therapy and anti-depressants has led to me being happier, more outgoing and successful in business and in school. He is always available 24/7 when problems arise. I have never been treated so well by any doctor.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1437289196
- MC Penn
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Krisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krisch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.