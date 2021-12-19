See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.

Dr. Krisch works at Champaign Dental Group in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
Dr. Yusuf Modan, MD
2 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
Dr. Andrea Papa-Molter, DO
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Samuel W Criswell MD
    1251 S Cedar Crest Blvd, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 432-5444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Autism
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Major Depressive Disorder
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krisch?

    Dec 19, 2021
    I am a 35 year old female who saw Dr. Krisch for depression. He is professional, and caring. His use of therapy and anti-depressants has led to me being happier, more outgoing and successful in business and in school. He is always available 24/7 when problems arise. I have never been treated so well by any doctor.
    — Dec 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krisch to family and friends

    Dr. Krisch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krisch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437289196
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MC Penn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • MC Penn
    Residency
    Internship
    • MC Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krisch works at Champaign Dental Group in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Krisch’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Krisch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Krisch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.