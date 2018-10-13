Dr. Krantz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Krantz works at
Locations
-
1
Todt Hill Urologic Group PC78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 112, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 448-3883MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Richmond Medical Associates PC7 Petrus Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 948-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krantz?
My husband had to see an urologist and we found Dr. Krantz we had a night appointment the staff was so great Lizzie, Camella and Leslie welcomed us with their great personalities made us feel welcome. We wait a normal amount of time to see the dr a half hour not bad in my opinion. Dr. Krantz was just great warm, funny and made my husband feel calm he addressed my husbands issues and reassuring him thing are normal. We are so happy with the staff and Dr. Krantz.
About Dr. Ronald Krantz, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1598858748
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krantz works at
Dr. Krantz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Prostatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Krantz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.