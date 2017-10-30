Overview

Dr. Ronald Kohn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College.



Dr. Kohn works at Kohn Medical & Weight Loss in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.