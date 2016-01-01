Dr. Ronald Knobloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knobloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Knobloch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Knobloch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Knobloch works at
Locations
Sparks Urology Group5500 Ellsworth Rd, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 709-7295
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Knobloch, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1962454710
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knobloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knobloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knobloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knobloch has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knobloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Knobloch. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knobloch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knobloch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knobloch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.