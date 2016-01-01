Overview

Dr. Ronald Klug, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.



Dr. Klug works at Ophthalmic Physicians/Monmouth in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.