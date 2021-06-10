Overview

Dr. Ronald Klinger, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Klinger works at Advanced Neurological Services of Long Island - Massapequa in Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.