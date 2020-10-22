Dr. Ronald Kipp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kipp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kipp, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kipp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kipp works at
Locations
Kipp & Guttikonda Mds165 Windsor Rd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 273-6909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Still the absolute top Doc for my children that I know. Dr. Kipp, thank you for being there for all my babies. basketball, football, track, stomach virus, immunizations... You name it they came to you. although they are all grown up now, ages 21-33 your are still thought of fondly! For your always calm and soothing manor, for all your guidance & patience, I humbly Thank you. Remembering when they felt their worst, the literally cried for you by name because of your friendly bedside manor. Should the day come when they decide to make me a grandparent, I will be sure to steer the next generation your way! God Bless, Be well, & Keep smiling!
About Dr. Ronald Kipp, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285782227
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Kipp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kipp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kipp works at
Dr. Kipp speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kipp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kipp.
