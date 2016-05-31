Overview

Dr. Ronald Killian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Havasu Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Killian works at Lakeside Spine & Pain in Lake Havasu City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.