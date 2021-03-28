Dr. Ronald Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Khoury, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Khoury, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ronald N Khoury MD8790 E Market St Ste 100, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 609-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love this doctor ..he is extremely thorough. He took his time . Highly recommended. I'm a nurse and my friend that's a nurse recommended him to me . She stated his patients have the least infection rate of all surgery patients .
About Dr. Ronald Khoury, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoury works at
Dr. Khoury has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khoury speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.