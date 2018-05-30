Dr. Kelley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Kelley, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kelley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kelley works at
Locations
Kelley Psychiatric Clinic6025 Kentucky Dam Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 898-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly has treated my Mother for more than 15 years, the best 15 years of her life thanks to him. He is pleasant and reassuring to her and most importantly a great listener. I never knew my Mom could be such a joy before we came to him for a serious mental illness. There are no words for how well he understands which medicines work. We have had a great journey and think a lot of him.
About Dr. Ronald Kelley, MD
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1033196019
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Genl Hosp
- Wm Beaumont Genl Hosp
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelley accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.