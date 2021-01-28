Overview

Dr. Ronald Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Capital Region Women's Care, Community Care Physicians in Troy, NY with other offices in Albany, NY and Castleton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.