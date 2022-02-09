Dr. Ronald Karnaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karnaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Karnaugh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ronald Karnaugh, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a cyst near my spine that caused excruciating pain from my right buttock/hip and ran down my leg. Doctor Karnaugh preformed a medical procedure that literally took my level of pain from a 8 to ZERO almost immediately. My procedure took place the day after a major snow storm. Despite the inclement weather, Doctor Karnaugh and the amazing nurses/medical team at the JFK Mediplex Surgery Center came to work and provided me with exceptional care. The words THANK YOU doesn't completely express my sincere gratitude for the incredible care & pain relief you've given me.
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1194965905
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Dr. Karnaugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karnaugh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karnaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karnaugh has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karnaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Karnaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karnaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karnaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karnaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.