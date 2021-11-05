Overview

Dr. Ronald Kantola Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.



Dr. Kantola Jr works at Arkansas Heart Center in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.