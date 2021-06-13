Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ronald Kanter, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kanter, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Kanter works at
Locations
Nicklaus Childrens Hospital3100 SW 62nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 662-8301Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Nicklaus Outpatient Center11310 Legacy Ave, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (305) 662-8301
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Kanter for the last three years since our daughter has been diagnosed with a high burden of PVCs. We find Dr. Kanter to be very thorough, extremely well-versed, and genuinely cares about his young patients. We would recommend Dr. Kanter to any parent whose child is in need to be seen by an Electrophysiology specialist or just for a second opinion on a treatment plan.
About Dr. Ronald Kanter, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972683043
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
