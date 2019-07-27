Overview

Dr. Ronald Kaler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Kaler works at Mercy Clinic Orthopaedics in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.