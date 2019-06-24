Dr. Ronald Kaitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Kaitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Kaitz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Kaitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ronald I. Kaitz, MD, PC297 Knollwood Rd Ste 207, White Plains, NY 10607 Directions (914) 586-3422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaitz?
Dr Kaitz is the old fashioned type of doctor in the best possible of ways; he returns your calls, answers your questions, really listens and really cares. He is one of the best out there. I am so grateful that I found him.
About Dr. Ronald Kaitz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1205915253
Education & Certifications
- Westchester County Med Ctr NY Med Coll
- New York Medical College
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaitz works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.