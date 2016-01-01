Dr. Ronald Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
Orthonorcal Inc.340 Dardanelli Ln Ste 10, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 412-8100
-
2
Ronald Joseph MD Inc3803 S Bascom Ave Ste 102, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 369-9088
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
About Dr. Ronald Joseph, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992794960
Education & Certifications
- San Jose Medical Center
- U Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.