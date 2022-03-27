Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clin Found
Dr. Jorgensen works at
Locations
1
Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute13965 N 75Th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 843-2991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute3200 E Camelback Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 734-0370Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute13860 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 451-6756Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jorgensen has been one of the best drs I’ve ever had, and as a rare disease patient, I’ve seen a lot! He managed to catch and diagnose an underlying immune deficiency and help me stabilize within my first year of treatment. His staff are all phenomenal, no insurance delays, no mistakes, genuinely great people who care a lot. None of my other conditions are managed nearly as effectively as this experience has been. I tell them often, which is why I’m leaving this review for others to see.
About Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1760473466
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin Found
- University Utah Affil Hospital
