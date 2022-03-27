See All Allergists & Immunologists in Peoria, AZ
Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clin Found

Dr. Jorgensen works at Arizona Asthma & Allergy Inst in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute
    13965 N 75Th Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 843-2991
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute
    3200 E Camelback Rd Ste 125, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 734-0370
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Arizona Asthma & Allergy Institute
    13860 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 451-6756
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jorgensen?

    Mar 27, 2022
    Dr Jorgensen has been one of the best drs I’ve ever had, and as a rare disease patient, I’ve seen a lot! He managed to catch and diagnose an underlying immune deficiency and help me stabilize within my first year of treatment. His staff are all phenomenal, no insurance delays, no mistakes, genuinely great people who care a lot. None of my other conditions are managed nearly as effectively as this experience has been. I tell them often, which is why I’m leaving this review for others to see.
    Jeana Loureiro — Mar 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jorgensen to family and friends

    Dr. Jorgensen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jorgensen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD.

    About Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760473466
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clin Found
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Utah Affil Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jorgensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jorgensen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jorgensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jorgensen has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorgensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorgensen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorgensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jorgensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jorgensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ronald Jorgensen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.