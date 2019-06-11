Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Locations
Academy Dermatology PC1665 Briargate Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 590-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Needed to find a new doctor in the area for skin cancer checks and general derm needs... Dr. Johnson and his staff are super nice. They've been accomodating on appointments. I am having tattoo removal treatments done here and have been very satisfied with the results so far. It's convienient to my house which is nice too. Both my 14 year old son and husband have visited this practice as well with no complaints!
About Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
