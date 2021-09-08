Overview

Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.