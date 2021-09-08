See All General Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.

They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Halket St Ste 2601, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-4274

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Mastectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366416729
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

