Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD
Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Halket St Ste 2601, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-4274
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Johnson is very knowledgeable, he created the excellent treatment plan for me. He explained everything in detail to me and was very assuring. His office set up all my appointments right away. Everything was so smooth and fast. My surgery went so smoothly, followed by Dr. Gimbel (the plastic surgeon). After the surgery, he contacted me personally with the results and follow up. I made a right decision to choose him as my doctor!
About Dr. Ronald Johnson, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
