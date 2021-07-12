Overview

Dr. Ronald Hurst, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Inglewood, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Centinela Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Hurst works at Centinela Hospital Medical Center in Inglewood, CA with other offices in Marina Del Rey, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Incisional Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.