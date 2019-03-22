See All Urologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Urology
5.0 (19)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ronald Hrebinko, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Cancer Insts

Dr. Hrebinko works at Univ Pittsburgh Phys Urology in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Univ Pittsburgh Phys Urology
    5200 Centre Ave Ste 209, Pittsburgh, PA 15232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Gateway Health Plan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medico
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC
    UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 22, 2019
    Best Dr I ever had. Worst scare I ever had. Cancer He eased my fears. He explained the operation. He showed results on a screen. Removed cancer. No follow ups. was able to save kidney. Been 9 years now. One more visit in 2020 He gave me every phone no. he had to call him any time-day or night. Love him
    About Dr. Ronald Hrebinko, MD

    Urology
    English, Spanish
    1396718011
    Education & Certifications

    Roswell Park Cancer Insts
    Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ronald Hrebinko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hrebinko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hrebinko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hrebinko works at Univ Pittsburgh Phys Urology in Pittsburgh, PA.

    Dr. Hrebinko has seen patients for Kidney Cancer and Bladder Cancer, and more.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hrebinko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hrebinko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hrebinko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

