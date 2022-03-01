Dr. Ronald Holness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Holness, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Holness, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Holness works at
Locations
Nathan S Chung MD Inc.3801 Katella Ave Ste 420, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-2439
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 598-1311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ronald Holness, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1114938867
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Holness. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.