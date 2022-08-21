Dr. Ronald Hollis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hollis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Hollis, MD
Overview
Dr. Ronald Hollis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
South Campus1259 Lake Plaza Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-7669
Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence2446 Research Pkwy Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 627-3472Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hollis and staff are the best. Considerate, patient and treatment that targets problem. Would not see any other Orthopedic Doctor but him.
About Dr. Ronald Hollis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- University of Utah
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
