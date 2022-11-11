See All Oncologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ronald Hillock, MD

Oncology
4 (205)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ronald Hillock, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Hillock works at Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3773
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center
    2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3773
    Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center
    1505 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 330, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3773
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 205 ratings
    Patient Ratings (205)
    5 Star
    (147)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (39)
    About Dr. Ronald Hillock, MD

    • Oncology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1073568903
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • William Beaumont Army Med C
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
